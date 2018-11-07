Divine Savior hosts First Baptist Academy in FHSAA 3A semi-final volleyball match 

Fourth-ranked Divine Savior Academy (23-1) will host third-ranked First Baptist Academy (22-7) in the FHSAA 3A semi-final volleyball match this Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m.

The First Baptists Lions are making their second consecutive appearance in the state tournament, coming off a second place finish in 2017. This is Divine Savior Academy’s first appearance in the state tournament, after winning their region championship and sixth district title.

The winner of this match will move on to the championship match next week in Ft. Meyers.

Those interested in catching the semi-final action may come to 10311 NW 58th St, Doral, FL 33178 or watch online at http://dsa.link/sharksportsnetwork.