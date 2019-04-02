Divine Savior named first SMART Exemplary School in state

Divine Savior Academy was recently named the first SMART Technologies Exemplary School in the State of Florida for its integration of SMART boards and technology into its classes.

Divine Savior currently has 24 of the SMART 6065 IFP in 24 classrooms, outfitting every 2nd through 5th grade classroom and all Math and Science rooms in the middle and high school. Divine Savior Academy also has two 800 series SMART Boards outfitting two additional rooms.

The teachers at Divine Savior utilize these panels to help shift the learning from teacher-centered to student-centered. The SMART IFP enables the learning environment to become interactive, as each movement with a hand or pen is a natural function.

Teachers create various activities that can be distributed to student devices, allowing them to get formative feedback that is individualized for each student.

Teachers work together in lesson planning and creation. The lessons can be shared through SMART Learning Online Suite and delivered by one teacher on different panels throughout the day, or by several teachers on various panels at the same time.

A few of the several engaging and enhancing lessons that are currently taking place are science earthquake simulators, virtual field trips to modern day and ancient historical sites, analyzing global weather patterns, embedding notes on PowerPoint presentations, and graphing complex mathematical equations. The learning environment has become a place of limitless learning possibilities, and the teachers work hard at maximizing the potential of the classroom.

Teachers at Divine Savior Academy are creating lessons that enable the learning environment to be more engaging. They are allowing the students to demonstrate their understanding in an interactive way, utilizing various lessons and gamification activities to measure learning.

The teachers and school as a whole are continuing to improve and implement best teaching practices to provide the best learning environment possible for our future community leaders.

Located in Doral, Divine Savior Academy provides PreK-3 – 12th grade students with college prep academics in a Christian environment. To schedule a private tour of the school, visit www.divinesavioracademy.com.