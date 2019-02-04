Divine Savior Volleyball Coach Willems receives statewide award

Divine Savior Academy Varsity Volleyball Coach Matt Willems has been named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 3A Volleyball Coach of the year. This award is given statewide to one coach in each class.

Willems led his team to the State Championship, the first one for Divine Savior. The team finished with an overall record of 25-1, losing only three sets the whole year. The Sharks finished with a phenomenal 19 match winning streak, winning the last 53 consecutive sets.

Says Willems, “Winning this award from the Florida Athletic Coaches Association is a great honor. It was definitely a big surprise to me. I certainly wish to thank my assistant coach, Brittany Babler, for all of her work with the team as well.

Sensing early in the season that he and Babler had great individual talent on this team, Willems noted, “It was really inspiring to see how the girls came together as a team to achieve their goals and to cap off the season with a State Championship. They put in so much hard work and the Lord truly blessed their efforts richly.

“The 2018 DSA volleyball team and season will be one I will remember always for the rest of my life,” he continued. “The girls did an awesome job representing themselves, their families, the school, the community, and their Lord all season long. Thank you, girls, for everything. What an amazing ride and a special season.”

Located in Doral, Divine Savior Academy provides PreK-3 – 12th grade students with college prep academics in a Christian environment. To schedule a private tour of the school, visit www.divinesavioracademy.com