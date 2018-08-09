Doral and Pérez Art Museum Miami Partner to Bring Art to Parks

Since the City’s incorporation 15 years ago, Doral has experienced great growth in the number of programs available for the community to enjoy, particularly in the arts. The latest program, Inside|Out, is in partnership with Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Doral is one of the five municipalities selected by PAMM to install 14 high-quality reproductions of works from their permanent collection.

Now through the end of August, the community is encouraged to visit Doral Legacy Park, Morgan Levy Park, Downtown Doral Park and Doral Central Park to enjoy pieces from great contemporary artists like Mario Ybarra. Jr., Alice Aycock, and Emilio Perez. The hope is that adults and youths alike, will expand their artistic horizons with these masterpieces, while enjoying Doral’s world-class parks. The partnership also includes other collaborations to promote art like hands-on workshops at the Doral Government Center that are free and open to the public.

This is the third year of the Inside|Out program which was conceived by the Detroit Institute of Arts in 2010. It proved so successful in Detroit, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is providing $2 million over three years to expand Inside|Out to communities across the country, including Charlotte, North Carolina, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Akron, Ohio.

For a map with exact locations of each reproduction, visit pamm.org/insideout. To share your Inside|Out experiences on social media, use #PAMMInsideOut #Doral. Watch to learn more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiwtD7SIVBQ&t=4s

