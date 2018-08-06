Doral and World City on City Data host workshop on becoming a ‘Smart City’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Joining the ranks of global cities such as Barcelona and Dubai, in 2017 the city of Doral joined the World Council on City Data (WCCD) as an ISO 37120 Platinum Certified city. This prestigious certification marks a commitment to transparency, data-driven decision making, and a commitment to creating a smarter, more sustainable, prosperous, and resilient future for the City of Doral.

WCCD ISO 37120 certification is awarded to cities that reach the highest standard in collecting and sharing data, using it for effective decision-making. As one of only five U.S cities with the certification, Doral hosted a workshop on July 11 featuring Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez and the WCCD President & CEO Dr. Patricia McCarney. The event allowed for the city to showcase its experiences with ISO 37120 certification with other Miami-Dade municipalities, as well as the benefits that go along with it.

Indicators shared at the presentation explained how Doral is driving economic prosperity as a growing business hub that is home to 775 businesses in the advanced industries sector, leveraging its proximity to Miami International Airport and PortMiami to remain regionally and globally connected – all while deploying environmental strategies to enhance quality of life for residents.

Doral’s status as a leader among Smart Cities is further solidified by indicators that there are more businesses and higher education degrees per 100,000 population than London and Los Angeles.

“Last year, the World Council on City Data welcomed Doral as the first Florida city within its global network of ISO 37120 certified cities,” said Dr. McCarney. “In visiting the City of Doral, I am convinced, more than ever, that City Doral stands above the crowd – both locally and globally – in its commitment to data-driven leadership and decision making.”

She continued, “Mayor Bermudez and his team are truly dedicated to creating a more sustainable, resilient, prosperous, inclusive and smart future for the citizens of Doral. It is through this leadership that Doral will serve as an example to other cities across Miami-Dade County, the State of Florida and the globe.”

Doral has responsibly achieved digital government transformation by providing people-first services and solutions that span city administration and citizen services; enabling increased insight, service efficiency, and improved citizen outcomes; and ensuring delivery of services to that underscore the City’s attractiveness as a global destination for business, culture, and leisure.

The Smart City leadership has come from City of Doral elected officials, city executives, and senior staff with a Smart City overall plan to make sound technology investments that enable a next generation City.

Later this summer, the City of Doral will begin piloting the new ISO standard on smart cities – ISO 37122 Indicator for Smart Cities – with the goal of becoming one of the first cities through the WCCD Certification Program in early 2019.

To learn more about our Smart City plan, visit: https://www.cityofdoral.com/all-departments/information-technology/smart-city/

About the WCCD

Discovering solutions for a rapidly urbanizing planet, the World Council on City Data (WCCD) is the global leader in standardized city data on smart, sustainable, resilient, and prosperous cities. The WCCD is implementing ISO 37120 Sustainable Development of Communities: Indicators for City Services and Quality of Life, the new international standard; created by cities, for cities. The WCCD has developed the first ISO 37120 certification system and the Global Cities Registry. The WCCD hosts a network of innovative cities committed to improving services and quality of life with open city data and provides a consistent and comprehensive platform for standardized urban metrics.