Doral breaks ground on NW 102nd Avenue connection

On March 1, the mayor and city council, joined by representatives of the city’s administration and JVA Engineering Contractor, Inc., broke ground on a roadway to complete the connection between NW 41 St. and NW 90 St.

This project will help reduce congestion in the area by providing motorists an alternative to NW 107 Ave. and NW 97 Ave. The new roadway will enhance connectivity for residents of the Atlantic, Neovita, Vintage, Mansions, Doral Palms, and Landmark communities and for the parents who drop-off and pick-up students at the Doral International Academy of Math and Science.

“As not just an elected official, but also a resident, I completely understand the necessity of projects that help alleviate traffic,” said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. “This connection will have a major impact on hundreds of families, making their commutes and lives that much easier.”

The road, scheduled to be completed by Fall 2019, will include two traffic lanes (one lane in each direction with extra wide shoulders), drainage improvements, curb and gutter, street lighting, and bicycle shared-use lanes (“sharrows”). It will also help improve emergency response times for City of Doral Police from the area station and enhance connectivity for area businesses.

The City will also be following through with a separate project that will construct a traffic signal at the NW 74 St. / NW 102 Ave. and NW 97 Ave. / NW 97 Ave. intersections in order to improve safety at these intersections. The city is moving forward with the construction of these signals in order to expedite this safety improvement and will be reimbursed the cost of construction by Miami-Dade County.