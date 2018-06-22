Doral Chamber of Commerce Business Networking Luncheon at Carnival Cruise Line 

Friday, August 10th- 10:00 a.m – 2:30 p.m.
**REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Wednesday, August 1st 2018**
Please Register At The Link Below:
http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07efgwnndk158a56bf&llr=niazh9cab
Save the Date for this Powerful Networking Event!
DCC Members $44.99|Non-Members & Guests $54.99
Join the Doral Chamber of Commerce members and guests at this very special event on board Carnival Cruise Line’s Victory. The event will feature professional networking with over +100 industry leaders and executives, a business presentation, a cocktail reception, and a 3-course meal. …a FUN Event!
Keynote Speaker:
Francis X. Suarez – City of Miami Mayor
Francis X. Suarez is the 33rd Mayor of the City of Miami. As the first Miami-born mayor, he is committed to working diligently to serve the residents of the community where he was born and raised. Prior to being elected with 86 percent support from Miami residents, Mayor Suarez served as Miami Commissioner for District 4 during eight years.
Mayor Suarez is dedicated to elevating the quality of life of the residents he serves by focusing on transportation and connectivity, resiliency, and job creation by nurturing the growth of technology and innovation. He is also committed to expanding affordable housing, tackling the poverty pandemic and, as a corollary, reducing crime. The oldest of four siblings, Mayor Suarez was born into a family where, as he describes, “being socially conscious was a kind of requirement.” As the son of former City of Miami Mayor, Xavier Suarez, he was also exposed to public service since he was a child, growing up around his father’s office at City Hall, the same one he works out of today.
To learn more about Mayor Suarez, Click Here!
Event Program (Subject to Change)
10:00 – 11:00 am – Registration & Boarding
11:00 – 12:30 pm– Cocktail Reception & Presentations
12:30 – 1:30 pm – Lunch
1:30 – 2:30 pm– Networking
2:30 – 3:00 pm– Deboarding
Location:
On Board Carnival Cruise Line’s Victory
1015 N. America Way
Miami, FL 33132
Terminal: TBA
Contact:
Cristina Sarmiento
cristina@doralchamber.com
The Doral Chamber of Commerce
3054777600
IMPORTANT NOTICE
- DUE TO LIMITED SPACE & SECURITY PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED
- A VALID PHOTO I.D. IS REQUIRED FOR BOARDING
- CHECK-IN BEGINS AT 10:00 AM (NO BOARDING AFTER 11:00 AM)
- GUESTS MUST BE AT LEAST 21 YEARS OLD TO ATTEND
- PARKING – $7.00 PAID AT PORT MIAMI
- REGISTRATION DEADLINE: WEDNESDAY, August 1st, 2018
- ONCE PAYMENT HAS BEEN PROCESSED THERE WILL BE NO REFUNDS UNLESS EVENT IS CANCELLED BY DCC
