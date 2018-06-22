Doral Chamber of Commerce Business Networking Luncheon at Carnival Cruise Line 

Friday, August 10th- 10:00 a.m – 2:30 p.m.

**REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Wednesday, August 1st 2018**

Please Register At The Link Below:

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07efgwnndk158a56bf&llr=niazh9cab

Save the Date for this Powerful Networking Event!

DCC Members $44.99|Non-Members & Guests $54.99

Join the Doral Chamber of Commerce members and guests at this very special event on board Carnival Cruise Line’s Victory. The event will feature professional networking with over +100 industry leaders and executives, a business presentation, a cocktail reception, and a 3-course meal. …a FUN Event!

Keynote Speaker:



Francis X. Suarez – City of Miami Mayor

Francis X. Suarez is the 33rd Mayor of the City of Miami. As the first Miami-born mayor, he is committed to working diligently to serve the residents of the community where he was born and raised. Prior to being elected with 86 percent support from Miami residents, Mayor Suarez served as Miami Commissioner for District 4 during eight years.

Mayor Suarez is dedicated to elevating the quality of life of the residents he serves by focusing on transportation and connectivity, resiliency, and job creation by nurturing the growth of technology and innovation. He is also committed to expanding affordable housing, tackling the poverty pandemic and, as a corollary, reducing crime. The oldest of four siblings, Mayor Suarez was born into a family where, as he describes, “being socially conscious was a kind of requirement.” As the son of former City of Miami Mayor, Xavier Suarez, he was also exposed to public service since he was a child, growing up around his father’s office at City Hall, the same one he works out of today.

Event Program (Subject to Change)

10:00 – 11:00 am – Registration & Boarding

11:00 – 12:30 pm– Cocktail Reception & Presentations

12:30 – 1:30 pm – Lunch

1:30 – 2:30 pm– Networking

2:30 – 3:00 pm– Deboarding

Location:

On Board Carnival Cruise Line’s Victory

1015 N. America Way

Miami, FL 33132

Terminal: TBA

Contact:

Cristina Sarmiento

cristina@doralchamber.com

The Doral Chamber of Commerce

3054777600

IMPORTANT NOTICE

DUE TO LIMITED SPACE & SECURITY PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED

A VALID PHOTO I.D. IS REQUIRED FOR BOARDING

CHECK-IN BEGINS AT 10:00 AM (NO BOARDING AFTER 11:00 AM )

(NO BOARDING AFTER ) GUESTS MUST BE AT LEAST 21 YEARS OLD TO ATTEND

PARKING – $7.00 PAID AT PORT MIAMI

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: WEDNESDAY, August 1st, 2018

ONCE PAYMENT HAS BEEN PROCESSED THERE WILL BE NO REFUNDS UNLESS EVENT IS CANCELLED BY DCC

