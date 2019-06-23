Doral Chamber of Commerce serving up its popular ‘Taste of Doral’ through July

The 8th Annual Taste of Doral™, placing Doral’s vast gastronomical landscape on South Florida’s culinary map, is happening now through July 31.

Launched by the Doral Chamber of Commerce, Taste of Doral™ is a fine-dining program that takes place all month, showcasing specially priced lunches and dinners at the chamber’s member restaurants throughout the city. In fact, each day a different restaurant from the surrounding area is featured on www.atasteofdoral.com so you won’t miss a bite.

According to Doral Chamber CEO Manny Sarmiento, Doral is home to more than 200 “mom-and-pop” restaurants, as well as myriad franchised restaurant establishments.

“The eclectic list of restaurants includes cuisines from all over the world as well as several options for health conscious consumers. So even if you typically have a hard time finding a restaurant that suits your taste, well, this is definitely your opportunity,” he says.

Since its launch, Taste of Doral™ has been recognized in media outlets such as: WSVN-7 News’s “Bite with Belkys” and “El Show de Fernando” on AmericaTeve as well as multiple news publications.

“From fine wine and fine dining, to exquisite meals, entertainment and the best ice cream anywhere, Doral is the new must-visit destination for the best of the best in dining and entertainment destinations,” Sarmiento added.

About The Chamber:

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created in 2008 to meet the needs of the thriving business community of small- to medium-sized companies in the City of Doral and surrounding areas.

The chamber is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, operated by Manny Sarmiento, CEO and Co-Founder of the Doral Chamber, and Carmen Lopez, Vice President and Co-Founder. They provide members and the business community in general with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today’s business world.

For Information:

For general info about the Doral Chamber of Commerce, and/or to get a list of participating restaurants, menus, and sponsors at www.atasteofdoral.com www.atasteofdoral.com, or call 305-477-7600 ext. 600.

