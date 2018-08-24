Doral Chamber of Commerce shares keys to proven social-media strategies in half-day course

In today’s competitive environment it is more important than ever that business people know how to take advantage of the rise of social media – but beyond that, why their current use of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and others may not seem to be working out.

The Doral Chamber of Commerce hosts a monthly class for members, non-members, and members to be called “Social Media Marketing (SMM) Mastery Basic & Advanced Strategies,” that provides an amazing insight into this powerful marketing tool. The next scheduled SMM classes are on Sept. 4 and Oct. 2.

According to Chamber CEO and Co-Founder Manny Sarmiento, who also serves as course instructor, “This Social Media Marketing course is meant not just for business owners, managers and entrepreneurs but for anyone looking for ways to effectively market their business and achieve positive return on investment (ROI).”

Whether they have prior experience or not, this course is suited to educate participants on practical usage of Social Media Marketing tools and demonstrate you how it really works – and why sometimes it does not. Discussion also takes place around blogs, press releases, and social bookmarking.

“If you are looking to grow your business, this course is for you,” he adds. Sarmiento is also CEO of New Media, New Marketing, Inc., an Internet and Social Media Marketing consulting, outsourcing and education company, since 2009. With over 500 social media, internet marketing courses, marketing workshops, and seminars, under his belt – including the Social Media University and the Certified Social Media Marketing Specialist (TM) program –Sarmiento has become the Master of Social Media Marketing training, education and implementation.

Students are invited to roll up their sleeves and immediately launch successful social media campaigns by applying proprietary formulas such as G.A.S. and C.C.E., conducting marketing analysis with adwords, and selecting the appropriate platform for their businesses, along with understanding Social Media M-Levels and how it applies to the implementation of practical social media marketing strategies.

So we’ll talk through all the conventional social media approaches but also delve into some of the non-conventional tools,” says Sarmiento. “And there are some very powerful ones out there to know about.”

He adds that this is a practical course with proven social media strategies, “Not a sales pitch, by any means.”

ABOUT THE TRAINER

Sarmiento has created and implemented entrepreneurship and business education programs that help develop the skills of business owners and executives. He teaches business and marketing skills to entrepreneurs to help create prosperity in their business and in their lives. He has been teaching Web Optimization, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media, Marketing, WordPress, and other marketing and business skills since 2007, and has operated businesses in Doral since 2005.

ABOUT THE CHAMBER

Created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that need assistance and support in growing their business, The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber’s focus is to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking, and other educational events.

Seating is limited. Fee is $97, but is free for all Doral Chamber of Commerce members. The next class takes place Oct. 2. Registration between 8:30 and 9 a.m.; and the seminar takes place from 9 to 12:30 p.m.

To register and get details visit the Chamber website or contact Carmen Lopez, New Media New Marketing, Inc./Doral Chamber of Commerce, at 305-477-7600 or via email. The Doral Chamber of Commerce Training Center is located at 2900 NW 112th Ave, Unit 1, Doral, FL 33172.