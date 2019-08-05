Doral Chamber offers 25 Reward Points for new memberships or renewals

The Doral Chamber of Commerce (DCC) is making a promise to make a big difference for local Doral businesses – with dozens of reasons to join the Chamber.

“I appreciate you and I hope that I can have you onboard as a Doral Chamber of Commerce member, Says DCC oral Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Manny Sarmiento. “Please allow me, our entire team and Board, and our amazing chamber members help you grow your business.”

Check out the value of DCC membership:

• Free admission to DCC Monthly Breakfast – a $120 value per employee.

• 5 Free classes: Social Media, SEO, Email Marketing, LinkedIn, and Digital Marketing – a $485 value.

• 5 Leadership Series Workshop – a $485 value.

• 2-Hour Marketing Strategy Session with President of the DCC – a $250 value.

• Membership Certificate.

• Listing of Logo in DCC Home Page – a $200 value.

• Listing in DCC Membership Directory with Link Back to Your Website – a $200 value.

• 4 – Quarterly Seminar Sessions with Marketing and Room Rental Included – a $1,180 value.

• Interview Video (2 Minutes) and Upload to YouTube.com – a $200 value.

• Special Pricing at all DCC Special Events, i.e. Expo, Luncheons, Breakfasts, and more.

• All Employees Can Participate in Breakfast Events & Special Pricing Events.

• 1 Free QuickBooks Course – a $197 value.

• Social Media PR sent – a $200 value.

• Free One Hour Consulting with PereGonza Law Group – a $250 value.

• Free Attendance to Attorney Marketing Annex Breakfast (attorneys & CPAs) – a $25 value.

• Doral Hotel Association Membership (hotel only) –a $497 value.

• Amazing, Practical, Fun Events.

For information about DCC’s many packages, visit www.doralchamber.org/membership.

ABOUT THE CHAMBER

Created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that need assistance and support in growing their business, The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber’s focus is to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking, and other educational events.

For information or to enroll for DCC Membership, call 305-546-3301 or email manny@doralchamber.org. All the chamber’s events are listed at www.doralchamber.org/events