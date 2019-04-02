Doral named finalist for nationwide All-America City Award

The National Civic League has named the City of Doral one of the 20 finalists for its 2019 All-America City Award. The All-America City Award shines a spotlight on the incredible work taking place in communities across the country.

By celebrating the best in local innovation, civic engagement and cross-sector collaboration, the All-America City Awards remind us of the potential within every community to tackle tough issues and create real change.

“To be in the running for this prestigious award affirms our community’s quality of life and Doral’s position as one of the nation’s model cities,” said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. “We are incredibly proud of our community and look forward to further highlighting Doral at the competition in June.”

The finalist communities will compete this June to be recognized as one of 10 All-America Cities for 2019. Each community will take a team of residents, nonprofit leaders, business representatives, government officials and young people to participate in presentations and workshops for three days in Denver.

Other cities also in the running this year include: Houston; Hallandale Beach, Fla.; West Hollywood, Calif. The City of North Miami was the last city in Miami-Dade County to win this award back in 2010. For a list of past winners, visit: https://www.nationalcivicleague.org/america-city-award/past-winners/

About the National Civic League

Since 1949, the National Civic League has recognized and celebrated the best in American civic innovation with the prestigious All-America City Award. The award bestowed yearly on 10 communities (more than 500 in all) recognizes the work of communities in using inclusive civic engagement to address critical issues and create stronger connections among residents, businesses and nonprofit and government leaders.