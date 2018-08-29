Downtown Doral continues the Pop Up Summer Series with a Back-2-School Silent Dance Party

Downtown Doral, Miami’s premier town center, and Mind Body Social announce the next event in their Summer Pop Up Series – a Back-2-School Silent Dance Party. This is an official Quiet Events party.

Picture families dancing the back-to-school blues away but no music can be heard – out loud that is. At a silent dance party, participants put their headphones on, pick one of the three channels, and enjoy an afternoon of crazy fun powered by Quiet Events! The all ages quiet party will be fun for the whole family.

Capacity is limited. For more information, visit: http://mindbodysocialevents.com/ddpopup/

When

Friday, September 7, 2018

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

8:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Where

Downtown Doral

5241 NW 87 Ave Suite #D109

Doral, FL 33178