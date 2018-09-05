Famed Miami Improv selects Doral CityPlace in long-awaited return to South Florida

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Miami Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater will make its highly anticipated return to South Florida in an all-new state-of-the-art venue together with a new dining and entertainment concept, Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen, at City Place Doral this winter.

Marking the brand’s debut in South Florida, Copper Blues will be the first of the two venues to open its doors, offering elevated pub fare and craft cocktails with an emphasis on live musical performances.

The unveiling of Miami Improv will follow shortly after with A-list headlining talent in a separate and expansive space. Both venues will come together to serve as the latest premiere dining and entertainment destinations in the City of Doral, offering an abundance of experience options in one structure.

Originating from Phoenix, Copper Blues debuted its first location in 2000 and has since established locations in California and nearby in West Palm Beach. Their venue in South Florida will mark the brand’s fifth opening with a custom-built rustic-meets-industrial 6,000-square-foot space.

Once inside the venue, guests will be greeted by a semi-circular copper bar lined with steel barstools and highlighted by South Florida’s best craft beers on tap, in addition to a wide variety of innovative craft cocktails.

The rock pub will serve elevated bar fare including mouth-watering items such as Kimchi Pork Belly Tacos featuring a house-made sauce; Filet Mignon Bites served with grilled ciabatta; and Copper Fries seasoned with variety of savory spices and sauces. Accentuated by vintage-style ceilings, the dining room will lead to an outdoor garden terrace with additional seating, complete with foliage and ambiance lighting.

The dynamic venue will also serve as an entertainment space that will feature nightly performances from quality musical acts consisting of local and national touring talent, adding to the lively atmosphere. Guests can look forward to regular programming and specials at Copper Blues following the opening.

“Our group has been involved in programming live entertainment of all types for the past 20 years in South Florida,” shares Copper Blues partner, Robby Day.

“We have worked all over the country, but cannot wait to get this project going in Miami. There is no other city that brings a better energy to nightlife and entertainment.”

The return of the historic Miami Improv will follow shortly after the opening of Copper Blues in an adjacent, all new 10,000-square-foot space including state-of-the-art sound and lighting plus arena-style seating. Top acts, including newcomers and comedic legends, are expected to grace the stage as part of the exciting lineup.

Local talent will also be highlighted and include bilingual acts performing in both English and Spanish. Multiple food and beverage options will be available where show attendees can choose from a selection of notable dinner and late-night menu options – offering guests an additional level to their experience.

The bar menu will quench anyone’s thirst with a wide variety of themed libations like the World-Famous Improv Mojito with Dragon Berry; Laughing Pains with a refreshing lemonade; and The Stubborn Drunk featuring Hendrick’s Cucumber-infused gin, plus an extensive selection of wine and bubbly.

“The original Miami Improv had been in South Florida for over 20 years. We are eager to return and have finally found the perfect place for our newest location. Miami is home for us and we look forward to being a part of the community again,” comments Miami Improv partner, Joel Bachkoff.

Miami Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater and Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen will be located on the second level at CityPlace Doral.

For information on both venues please, visit MiamiImprov.com and CopperBlueslive.com.