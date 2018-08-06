Federated Republican Women draw voters out to meet fall-election candidates

Hundreds of area voters came out to hear local, state, and national issues addressed by Republican candidates running in all the key elections in 2018, during a “Meet & Greet” hosted by the Federated Republican Women of North Dade (FRWND).

The one-of-a-kind 2018 election-season event, Aug. 2, at Hialeah’s Milander Center for Arts & Entertainment, launched with a unique opportunity for citizens to talk directly with candidates during a Private VIP Reception and to get photos.

Then the main event was on, as FRWND Treasurer and Miami-based attorney Jane Muir opened up a discussion among each group of candidates in the following races: U.S. House of Representatives; Florida State Governor, Attorney General, and Commissioner of Agriculture; as well as the Florida State Senate and House.

Chartered in early 2017, FRWND focuses on informing the electorate through political education and activities, increasing the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government through active participation, and facilitating cooperation among Republican Women’s Clubs across the state.

“Our local chapter is a dynamic group that seeks to inform and engage Republican women in politics for the good of our state and the country overall,” says Chapter President Maricel Cobitz. “That’s why this was such as an important opportunity for us to inform and educate the electorate on where our candidates stand on the important issues in our region.”

Federated Republican Women of North Dade is the latest chapter to join growing network of such organizations of women and their supporters in the State of Florida.

FRWND seeks to recruit members and contributions, and hosts an ongoing series of events in the northern incorporated and unincorporated areas of Miami-Dade County including Hialeah, Miami Lakes, Palm Springs, Aventura, North Miami Beach, North Miami, Miami Gardens, Sunny Isles, and Golden Beach. This major event is open to all Republican voters throughout South Florida. Business-attire is recommended.

“Clearly, this is one of the of the most important elections seasons we’ve seen in many years,” added Muir. “We were so pleased to welcome all Republican women, men, and guests to join us, to support our efforts, and to engage in the political process.” Fellow officers Vice President Ada Fennell and Secretary Maite Bocanegra join President Cobitz and Treasurer Muir on the FRWND Board.

For information, visit www.frwnd.org, send an email to maricelrealtor1@gmal.com, or call 786-290-4333.