Federated Republican Women of North Dade hosts ‘Meet & Greet the Candidates’ forum, Aug. 2 

Key issues facing South Florida voters will be the hot topic of discussion on Aug. 2, as Republican candidates gather at a forum hosted by the Federated Republican Women of North Dade (FRWND).

The one-of-a-kind “Meet & Greet the 2018 Candidates” event at Hialeah’s Milander Center for Arts & Entertainment, 6 – 9:30 p.m., is an important opportunity for candidates running for state and federal offices to address issues of local concern going into the fall elections.

The free event includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, as well as a Private VIP Reception offering photo opportunities with the candidates and elected officials at 6 p.m. For free tickets and VIP admission, visit the FRWND website.

Starting at 7 p.m., FRWND Chapter Treasurer and Miami-based attorney Jane Muir will moderate the discussion among each group of candidates in the races for U.S. House of Representatives Districts 23, 25, 26 and 27; Florida State governor, attorney general, and commissioner of agriculture; Florida State Senate; and Florida House seats 103, 105, 112, 114, 115, 118, 119, 119, and 120.

Also among the speakers will be a special appearance by City of Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez, who will provide a keynote address regarding Governor Rick Scott.

FRWND focuses on informing the electorate through political education and activities, disseminating information to members, increasing the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government through active participation, and facilitating cooperation among Republican Women’s Clubs in the State of Florida.

“Our local chapter is a dynamic group that seeks to inform and engage Republican women in politics for the good of our state and the country overall,” says Chapter President Maricel Cobitz. “As such, we are looking forward to serving Republican voters by hosting this exciting forum that will inform and educate the electorate on where our candidates stand on the important issues in our region.”

Formed in early 2017, Federated Republican Women of North Dade is the latest chapter to join growing network of such organizations of women and their supporters in the State of Florida. FRWND seeks to recruit members and contributions, and hosts an ongoing series of events in the northern incorporated and unincorporated areas of Miami-Dade County including Hialeah, Miami Lakes, Palm Springs, Aventura, North Miami Beach, North Miami, Miami Gardens, Sunny Isles, and Golden Beach. This major event, however, is open to all Republican voters throughout all of South Florida.

“Clearly, this is one of the of the most important elections seasons we’ve seen in many years, and our chapter is honored to be able to host such a well-timed forum for voters and candidates alike,” added Muir. “We welcome all Republican women, men, and guests to join us, support our efforts, and engage in the political process.”

Fellow officers Vice President Ada Fennell and Secretary Maite Bocanegra join President Cobitz and Treasurer Muir on the FRWND Board.

CONFIRMED FORUM CANDIDATES

For U.S. House of Representatives:

23 – Carla Spalding

23 – Carlos Reyes

23 – Joe Kaufman

25 – Mario Diaz-Balart

26 – Souraya Faas

27 – Angie Chirino

27 – Bruno Barreiro

27 – Gina Sosa

27 – Bettina Aguilera Rodriguez

27 – Maria Peiro

27 – Maria Elvira Salazar

27 – Elizabeth Adadi

27 – Michael Obevzion

For Governor:

Bruce Nathan

Robert White

For Attorney General:

Frank White

For Commissioner of Agriculture:

Denise Grimsley

Matt Caldwell

Mike McCalister

For State Senate:

Manny Diaz

For State House of Representatives:

103 – Frank Mingo

105 – Ana Maria Rodriguez

112 – Rosa Maria Palomino

114 – Javier Enriquez

115 – Rhonda Lopez

118 – Anthony Rodriguez

119 – Analeen Martinez

119 – Bibiana Potestad

120 – Holly Raschien

As a political organization organized under Section 527 of the Internal Revenue Code, FRWND also facilitates cooperation among Republican Women’s Clubs in the State of Florida, serves to foster loyalty to the Republican Party and to promote its principles and candidates in all elections including non-partisan elections, and supports the objectives and policies of the (NFRW), The Republican National Committee (RNC), the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF), and to work for the election of the Republican Party’s nominees.

A range of sponsorships opportunities is still available: from the “Donation” and “Friend” levels for $250 and $500, respectively; to the Bronze, Silver, and Gold levels at $1,000, $2,500, and $5,000, respectively. At the top level, for $10,000, Platinum Sponsors receive 30 tickets to the Private VIP Reception with the candidates, a full-page ad in event program, and promotional material or corporate logo on premises.

To confirm admission, all guests must register and bring their Eventbrite ticket confirmation whether they are attending the free general admission or the VIP reception. All guests must bring Eventbrite tickets and photo ID to gain entry. All Republican elected officials are invited to attend. Business-attire is recommended.

For information, contact FRWND at maricelrealtor1@gmail.com or by calling 786-290-4333. Also visit www.frwnd.org and Facebook at www.facebook.com/FRWNorthDade/. For general information about the Florida Federation of Republican Women, visit www.ffrw.net. Milander Center for Arts & Entertainment is located at 4800 Palm Avenue, Hialeah, Florida 33012.