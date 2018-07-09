Ferelei Silva launches new inspiring CD

Ferelei Silva, whose amazing voice may be heard every weekend during the Spanish masses at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Doral, has just launched a new CD, Cerca de Ti. The CD has six beautiful themes inspired by the word of God and is available on many platforms (iTunes, Spotify, Apple music, Google Play, YouTube and in several Catholic stores (Lupita’s Corner, Nuestra Fe Católica y en el Santuario de Schoenstatt).

Ferelei represents a group of musicians dedicated to evangelization through through music and live performances. Working with her husband Albert Silva, Fire and her friends (Mickail Martinez, Pablo Paredes, Marina Grau, Stephanie Rodriguez and Juan Ignacio Fontana) are answering a calling to use their talents to carry the word of God through their performances, aside from many other activities in which they are involved within the church community.

For more information, call 305 527 0967 or email to fireleisilva@bellsouth.net.