Florida National University tackles trafficking with Fourth Annual Awareness Walk

In recognition that January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Florida National University, its Powerhouse Steering Committee, and the Dr. Jose Regueiro Foundation host the Fourth Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. outside of FNU’s Hialeah Campus, at 4425 W 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012.

Human Trafficking is the second-most profitable crime business in the U.S., behind only drugs. HT is a $32 Billion business, affecting 127 countries worldwide. In our own backyard, Miami ranks number 2 among U.S. cities with the most HT activity.

According to www.DoSomething.org, this horrendous malady affecting the global community is represented by the fact that there are between 20 and 30 million slaves in the world.

According to FNU President and CEO Dr. Maria Cristina Regueiro, “By working together as one, we will continue to educate our children, youth, and the public at large, on the tactics perpetrators of violence utilize to trap them into their web of criminal victimizations. Collectively, we will break human trafficking.

The collaboration to present this important life-saving event consists of Florida National University, its Powerhouse, and the Dr. Jose Regueiro Foundation – along with the following sponsors:

Applebee’s, Florida National University, Dr. Jose Regueiro Foundation, The City of Hialeah, City of Hialeah Fire Dept., Hialeah Park & Racing Casino, Dj Zaga/LZ EVENTS, YBC Printing, TFKMF, Homeland Security, South Florida Human Trafficking Task Force, Hialeah Police Dept., Miami-Dade Police Dept., U. S. Department of Justice United States Marshals Service, The Hialeah Firefighters Benevolent Association, North Miami Police Dept., Coral Gables Police Dept., Hialeah Gardens Police Dept., Miami Beach Police Department, State Attorney, The Honorable Katherine Fernandez Rundle, 1First Bank Florida, Florida Freedom Writers, Kristi House, Pace Center For Girls, Be Strong, Latin Cuisine Caribe, Clinica las Mercedes, RiteCare Urgent Care Medical Center, the U.S. Army, Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police, HARIBO, ABC Healthcare of America LLC, Lavard Wright and Philomena Wright, and the U.S. Attorney.

Members of the FNU Powerhouse Steering Committee include the following:

1First Bank, 411Taxes.com, ACM Group, ADT, Albizu University, Almavision Miami, Accelerated Learning Solutions, Attorney General State of Florida, Autism Soccer, AXA Advisors, LLC, Barry University – College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Be Strong, Black Nurses Association, CBT College, Chrysalis Health, Community Connections for Life, Community Medical Group, Coral Gables Police Department, Cuban American Bar Association, Designers and Creative Team Against Domestic Violence, Division of Educational Opportunity & Access, Doral Chamber of Commerce, Doral Human Resources Consulting, Empire Title Services, End Human Trafficking – Survivor , Entre Nosotras, Espiga Health, FACES, Family Builders USA, Florida International University, Florida Aspira Leadership through Education – RAM , Florida Department of Children & Families – Child Welfare, FL Department of Children & Families – Self Sufficiency, FL Department of Health – Miami-Dade County, Foundation of the Americas, Global Legal International, Haitian American Nursing Association, Hialeah Chamber of Commerce, Hialeah Police Department, Hosanna 4 Youth, International Rescue Committee, Jackson Health Foundation, Kristi House, Law Offices of Public Defender Carlos Martinez, Lucy Campos – Image Consultant, Mas Children 4 Life, Miami Beach Police Department, Miami Dade College, Miami Dade Police Department, Miami Police Department, Miami Pace – Believing in Girls, Miami Rescue Mission – Broward Outreach Centers, National Association of Hispanic Nurses, North Miami Chamber of Commerce, Office of Congresswoman Federica Wilson, Office of the Inspector General – DHHS, One Billion Rising, Orgullosamente Peruanos, Owning my Destiny, Penina Corp, Philippines Nursing, Association – Miami & SE Florida, Popular Bank, Port Miami, Portrait of Empowerment, Prosperity of Warriors CDC, P-SWAP (Professionals Sharing with a Purpose), Pumpd Water, RiteCare Urgent Care, Medical Center, Safe Space North, Sedanos Supermarkets, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s Office, Survivors Pathway, Talento Artistico Juvenil, Toys for Kids Miami Foundation, The 360 Evolution Academy, Inc., The Lodge, TheOneMeetingPlaceOnly.org, Thread of Life International, U.S. Army, U.S. Department of Homeland Security , U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, West Coast University, WFG, Wright & Young Funeral Home Inc.

For information, contact Community Relations Director Rachel Tourgeman by calling 305-821-3333 (ext. 1087) or via e-mail at rtourgeman@fnu.edu.