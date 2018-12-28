Fourth Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk on Thursday, January 31st at 10AM

Human Trafficking (HT) is the 2nd most profitable crime business in the United States, only behind drugs. HT is a $150 Billion business, affecting 127 countries worldwide. In our own backyard, Miami ranks #2 in US cities with the most HT activity. DoSomething.org reports that there are approximately between 20 and 30 million slaves in the world today. We cannot sit idly by and allow for this malady to continue to affect our global community.

Florida National University, its Powerhouse and the Dr. Jose Regueiro Foundation have collaborated to present the Fourth Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk. The walk will take place on Thursday January 31st, 2019 at 10AM outside of Florida National University’s Hialeah Campus, which is located at: 4425 W 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012.

