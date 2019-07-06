Gloria’s Gab: No rest for the summer weary

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As summer speeds by, many of us are on vacations but its business as usual for business groups and nonprofits that are keeping active with countless meetings, many of which are planning functions for the fall. South Florida

Rotarians recently attended Rotary International’s Annual Convention in Toronto, along with 25,000 other Rotarians from around the world who convened to share and learn. Among the many notable speakers addressing the members were former First Lady Laura Bush, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Princess Royal Anne, and Rotary International’s President Ian Risely, all of whom address issues such as healthcare, Polio

Plus, literacy and bringing clean water being of utmost importance. Having clean water and sanitation in schools enables children to attend and bringing water to villages can also help create peace and avoid conflicts. It goes without saying that everyone who attended left with a sense of mission and was inspired by many of the speakers who were working on ground to help make a positive impact through Rotary.

2017-18 District 6990 Governor, Alan Cohn, 2018-19 DG Drew Monahan, District Governor-Elect Ray Williams and DG Nominee Peter Verbeeck were on hand with a large contingent from South Florida including this writer, Helene Dudley, Karen Vassell, Ellen Blasi, Yolanda Woodbridge, Susan Fornaris, Carol Alexander, Carol Brock, Michael and Maria Kesti, Elihu and Lee Phares, Ellen and Mike Book, Mike Stafford, Dave Skinner, David Jacobs, Linda Singer, Nanette Carmody, Richard Bates, Katherine Jeffries, Susan and Robin Shelley, to many others to mention. Next year’s convention will be in Hamburg, Germany and folks are already registering.

Speaking of global organization, the world’s largest youth festival, the Junior Orange Bowl, is gearing up for its upcoming festival season with the unveiling of its 70th Annual Junior Orange Bowl Parade. Scheduled for the Sunday after Thanksgiving on December 2, the parade’s Co- Chair Don Slesnick III and JOBC President Frandley DeFile welcome South Florida schools and businesses to participate. In celebration of active youth and community, a parade full of colorful floats, community groups, marching bands, and other creative parade units. This traveling party will wind its way down the newly designed streetscape on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, the Host City of the Jr. Orange Bowl.

This festival, including this parade, was created to showcase our communities youth members. This immense undertaking is only made possible through the sustained support of its sponsors: the Orange Bowl Foundation, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, City of Coral Gables and Miami-Dade County. Those interested in more information may visit jrorangebowl.org. For the parade specifically, contact parade@jrorangebowl.org for participation or sponsorship information.

In other upcoming events to mark on your calendar, look for the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer to be held September 22, at Tamiami Park, 10901 SW 24th Street. Sign up today at stjude.org/walkrun or call Jess Cerda for more information at 305 537-1422/ jess.cerda@stjude.org.

A Safe Haven for Newborns is also planning its 8th annual A Wonderland in Safe Haven Gala on Saturday, October 20, 7 p.m., at the Intercontinental Hotel in Downtown Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza. Thus far this organization has helped save from abandonment, and possible death, more than 282 babies. Kudos to founder Nick Silverio and the many volunteers that work countless hours to help raise funds in order to help pregnant women and save the lives of so many infants. For information on sponsorship or tickets, visit www.asafehavenfornewborns.org.

On the business front, New York Life’s Rosemary Guilfoyle hosted a lovely open house in her Doral office on June 14 for members of one of South Florida’s oldest business networking groups, Profit Inc. This dynamic group meets two Thursdays a month at the 94th Aero Squadron restaurant and during the off weeks at member’s offices for after hours. Those interested in learning more about this organization may visit www.profitinc.org or email info@profitinc.org.

Finally, congratulations to Steven Seltzer whose Doral based Comet Delivery has doubled its footprint with the opening of a new Stuart, Florida facility. The new branch expands the company’s immediate service area to include Martin, Indian River, and Okeechobee and Palm Beach counties.

Until next time, keep making each day count.