Grammy-winning La Santa Cecilia Headlines 3rd Annual Ritmo Doral Festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The City of Doral in partnership with The Rhythm Foundation presentS Grammy winning lLatin rock band, La Santa Cecilia, along with South Florida’s own Elastic Bond and Mr. Pauer at the highly anticipated 3rd annual Ritmo Doral, a multinational concert and cultural event, on March 23 in Downtown Doral Park.

The free, family-friendly festival, promoting the community’s cultural, diplomatic, business and tourism ties, will feature food and drink vendors, samplings, and activities for kids, as well as arts offerings and cultural activations from Doral’s Sister Cities and the local community.

Los Angeles-based Grammy®-winning group La Santa Cecilia formed in 2007 by lead singer Marisol ‘La Marisoul’ Hernandez, accordionist/requinto player Jose ‘Pepe’ Carlos, percussionist Miguel ‘Oso’ Ramirez and bassist Alex Bendana. The band was awarded the 2014 Grammy for ‘Best Latin Rock’ Album for their Treinta Dias (Universal Music).

Named for Cecilia the patron saint of music herself, La Santa Cecilia exemplify the modern-day creative hybrid of Latin culture, rock and world music. The group draws inspiration from their favorite Pan-American rhythms – cumbia, bossa-nova, rumba, bolero, tango, jazz, even klezmer music. Their unique sounds and the experience of their colorful, passionate performances captivate both loyal fans and new listeners.

The band has become the voice of a new bicultural generation in the United States, fully immersed in modem music, but always close to their Latin American influences and Mexican heritage.

Opening for La Santa Cecilia will be two popular Miami-based alt-Latino artists, Elastic Bond and Mr. Pauer. Elastic Bond infuses an uplifting sound self-described as psychedelic tropical soul. The band began in 2006 as a loose studio collaboration between Venezuelan producer-musician Andres Ponce and Honduran singer-songwriter Sofy Encanto, and soon developed into a unique blend of funk, hip hop, soul and Latin sounds written and performed in Spanish and English.

In 2013, Elastic Bond signed with Nacional Records and released the album Real, which debuted at #1 on iTunes Latin Alternative charts. In 2017, the band released Honey Bun, co-produced by Grammy winner Adrian Quesada.

Mr. Pauer™ (Toto Gonzalez) is a Latin Grammy®-nominated producer and re-mixer born in the Caribbean city of Puerto la Cruz, Venezuela, and based in Miami for over 21 years. He is considered one of the pioneers in the new sounds of Latin electronica receiving recognition for his debut album Soundtrack earning him a nomination for ‘Best Alternative Album’ in the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards.

A music connoisseur and researcher of percussive rhythms from around the world, Mr. Pauer’s signature “Electropico” sound is a unique Miami-born fusion of electronic dance music with genres originated between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn – salsa, zouk, reggae, cumbia, dancehall, merengue, kuduro, etc.

About the Rhythm Foundation

The Rhythm Foundation, an award-winning non-profit cultural organization, is a leading presenter of world music in the U.S. Founded in 1988 in Miami Beach with the goal of increasing international awareness through live music — Rhythm Foundation produces concerts, events and festivals by established and innovative artists from around the world. Special focus is given to those cultures connecting to South Florida audiences – music from Brazil, Latin America, Africa, the Caribbean, Asia and Europe.

WHAT: Ritmo Doral with La Santa Cecilia

WHEN: March 23, 2019, 6 – 11 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Doral Park, 8401 NW 53rd Terrace Doral FL 33166

MEDIA: Maggie Santos 305-409-9762 or Maggie.Santos@cityofdoral.com

Ritmo Doral is presented by the City of Doral and produced by The Rhythm Foundation. Additional support is received from Baptist Health South Florida, Provident Doral at the Blue, and the Shops at Downtown Doral.