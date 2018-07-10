Grand Opening of Accurate Personnel

August 16, 2018 | 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Join us for the Grand Opening/ Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of Accurate Personnel Staffing Agency August 16th, 2018!

There will be light refreshments, giveaways and best of all, CAKE!

About Accurate Personnel:

As a provider of temporary job services and direct hire search since 1978, Accurate Personnel has grown from a regional Chicagoland firm to a full-service temporary job agency and search firm with nationwide reach. They currently have 24 offices and continue to grow coast to coast, while never losing their commitment to personalized service.

They’ve been family owned and operated for two generations, and treat their clients and associates like partners.

Where

Accurate Personnel

2794 NW 79 Ave

Doral, FL 33122

Contact

Cristina Sarmiento

The Doral Chamber of Commerce

305-477-7600

cristina@doralchamber.com

Please Register At The Link Below:

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07efj0lnng0381ac89&llr=niazh9cab