Gricet Perez Conception – Palmetto General Hospital

Gricet Perez Conception is a case manager at Palmetto General Hospital. She joined the Palmetto General Hospital in 2016. Gricet handles patient assessments in complex cases, and she also assists in the patient discharge process. She works closely with the physicians as well. Gricet graduated from Health Opportunity Career in Miami in 2010, and in 2014, she graduated with her bachelors in nursing from Carolynn Nursing School. She is a foodie and her passion is to travel with her family.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here