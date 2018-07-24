Havin’ fun with half-off Pisco Sours at Pisco y Nazca Doral and Kendall 

Pisco y Nazca is havin’ fun with half-off Pisco Sours, Passion Sours, and Oh My Guava Sours, during their celebration of Peruvian Independence Day, Saturday, July 28. The fun is totally topped off with festive decor and lip smackin’ samples of Cuatro Gallos Pisco.

The bash is happening at the restaurant’s Kendall and Doral locations where they are also offering Desayuno Lurín – a famous and delicious Peruvian breakfast that has become a Sunday tradition for the people of Lima. It gets its name from the city where it’s prepared, Lurín. The breakfast consists of a tamale, a serving of chicharrón (fried pork belly), fried sweet potato, and bread.

How do you say yummy in Spanish? Let’s go with “sabroso!”

Since we’re talking lingo, what’s with the restaurant’s name? Turns out, Pisco is a city located in the Ica region of Peru, known for its Peruvian grape brandy that shares the same name. Nazca is a desert town in the southern coast of Peru, famous for its mysterious Nazca Lines and also for its production of Pisco.

Put the two together, “Entre Pisco y Nazca,” and it translates as “The enjoyment of libations in a social setting.” Perfecto, right?

So whether you’re at the Kendall location or hangin’ in the DD (Downtown Doral), Pisco y Nazca is always pleasantly packed with happy guests and great energy. The decor design is really cool with lots for the eye to take in and the ambient music is just right. All in all, diners are in for a good time and a great night out.

Pisco y Nazca Doral is located at 8551 NW 53 Street (#A101), Doral, FL 33166. Pisco y Nazca Kendall is at The Palms at Town & Country, 8405 Mills Dr. (#206), Miami, FL 33183. For information, visit www.piscoynazca.com.