Healthy Start Recognizes Hialeah Hospital for Post-Natal Infant Screening Efforts

Palmetto General Hospital earns recognition from the Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade for Post Natal Infant Screening. The Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade hosted their Annual Meeting and Award Ceremony to commemorate excellence in areas of maternal, infant and child health.

The Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade is a community-based non-profit organization designated by the State of Florida Department of Health to serve as Miami-Dade County’s prenatal and infant care coalition.

“On behalf of Palmetto General Hospital, we thank Healthy Start for this award and we are committed to serving our community and educating them on everything relating to helping them care for their newborn,” said Ana Mederos, CEO of Palmetto General Hospital.