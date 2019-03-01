Hialeah Hospital and Hialeah EMS Come Together to Support Heart Month in the Community

Hialeah Hospital and Hialeah EMS partnered to support and create awareness for heart month in February.

Hialeah Hospital held screenings for all members of the community and supplied information to educate the community on the importance of exercise and weight control.

“This is a great time for people to commit to a healthy lifestyle and make small changes that can help lead to a life time of heart health,” said Michael Bell, Chief Executive Officer of Hialeah Hospital.