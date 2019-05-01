Hialeah Hospital Receives National Award Two Years in a Row for Continued Excellence in Wound Care

The Hialeah Hospital Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine receives recognition for the second year in a row for continued excellence in wound healing. The Center has been awarded the Robert A. Warriner III Center of Excellence Award.

The award is given to Wound Care Centers in the Healogics Network that have met the highest level of quality standards for a minimum of two consecutive years. The Hialeah Hospital Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 centers.

The Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.