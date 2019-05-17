Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board to host an Immigration Forum

The Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board (HAAB) under the Office of Community Advocacy will hold a forum focusing on the changes in immigration policies and potential effects on Miami-Dade County, lawful permanent residency, and the 2020 Census. The event will take place on Wednesday, May 22 from 6 – 8 p.m. in the lobby of the City of Doral Government Center,

The forum will consist of the following panelists:

Juan Perez, Director, Miami-Dade County Police Department

Mara Apostol, Assistant Public Defender, Office of the Miami-Dade Public Defender

Michelle Ortiz, Esq., Deputy Director, Americans for Immigrant Justice

Vanessa Joseph, Staff Attorney, Catholic Legal Services, Archdiocese of Miami, Inc.

Jonathan Fried, Executive Director, WeCount!

Karamat Qayum, Esq., Immigration Attorney, Miami-Dade County Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board

This forum is open to the public and there is no cost to attend. For more information, please contact Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board Director Natalie Milian at 305-375-5098.

The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County “One Community” that embraces our diverse and unique population. Follow @AdvocacyMDC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Follow @MiamiDadeHAAB on Facebook and Twitter.