Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board to host judicial candidate forum

The Miami-Dade County Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board (HAAB), under the Office of Community Advocacy, will host a 2018 Judicial Candidate Forum in conjunction with the Office of Miami-Dade County Public Defender Carlos J. Martinez, the Miami-Dade Office of the State Attorney, Miami Dade College, and the League of Women Voters of Miami-Dade County on Wednesday, June 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus, Auditorium 1261, 300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33132.

Residents will have the opportunity to get to know the candidates running for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida in the upcoming Aug. 28 election. The forum will be moderated by Local 10 News political reporter Glenna Milberg and streamed on MDC-TV’s live webcast at www.mdc.edu/mdctv/.

For more information, please contact Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board Director Natalie Milian at 305-375-5098.

WHO: Judicial candidates for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court

WHAT: 2018 Judicial Candidate Forum

WHEN: Wednesday, June 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus, Auditorium 1261, 300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33132.

The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County "One Community" that embraces our diverse and unique population.