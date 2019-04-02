Hop over to Miami International Mall for Easter Bunny Photo Experience

Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations, is hosting its annual Easter celebration festivities at Miami International Mall offering families the chance to participate in traditional and unique seasonal events.

Save time and avoid the line with the Bunny’s FastPass! Now you can reserve your magical moment with Bunny online at www.simonbunny.com. The Bunny Photo Experience begins on April 5 at Miami International Mall. The bunny is available for photos through April 20 in Center Court. Kids will have the chance to visit with the Bunny and take home a treasured snapshot of the fun occasion.

“We love to hold family-friendly events and we always look forward to watching children have fun with the Bunny at Easter,” said Carla De Maria, Director of Marketing and Business Development.

Miami International Mall also provides opportunities for people with all spectrums of special needs and their families to enjoy this time-honored holiday tradition through sensory-friendly Caring Bunny events in association with Autism Speaks. Caring Bunny will occur on Sunday, April 7, 9-11 a.m.

Guests can register in advance at www.simon.com/caringbunny.com. Miami International Mall’s Bunny Photo Experience will also share the heart of the Easter Bunny by collecting donations for Autism Speaks throughout the season.

On April 7 and April 14, 9-11 a.m., many steps will be taken to reduce sensory triggers, creating a more comforting environment for children’s cherished visit with the Bunny. The subdued environment is likely to include (specific elements or aesthetics may vary):

• Turning off in-mall music, stopping escalators located near the photo set, dimming the lights and shutting down fountains for the duration of the event.

• Eliminating queue lines through the use of a numbering system whereby guests approach the set when their number is called.

• Special activities geared toward the needs of guests during the ‘wait’ period.

The popular Pet Photo Nights return to the Easter Bunny Photo Experience at Miami International Mall. Many pet owners view their pet as an integral member of the family and are just as committed in caring for their pets as their human family members.

Pet Photo nights are hosted after regular mall closing and the sets get an extensive cleaning following the event to remove any potential risk to allergy sufferers. Pet Photo Night will take place on April 7, 5-7 p.m.

Miami International Mall will host a Bunny Brunch on April 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., in Macy’s Men’s Court. The brunch is a fun event during which kiddos can enjoy brunch, face painting, arts and crafts, a bunny petting zoo, Easter eggs, and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny To sign up, please visit www.eventbrite.com/e/bunny-brunch-tickets-56710442460.

The egg hunts by age range are take place at the following times:

• Under 3: 3:15 p.m.

• Ages 3-5: 3:30 p.m.

• Eggstravaganza show by All About Entertainment 3:30-4:30 pm

• Ages 6-9: 4:15 p.m.

• Ages 10-13: 4:30 p.m.

To find resources, join a fundraising walk, or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org.