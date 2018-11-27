How to Navigate the Holiday Season with Allergy and Asthma

The most wonderful time of the year consists of gathering of friends, office parties, school potlucks, hosting guests and traveling, but it can be overwhelming and stressful when diagnosed with allergies and asthma. To avoid anxiety build ups, we at FCAAC, with the help of our Board Certified Physicians and highly qualified staff, would like for everyone to celebrate the holidays and substitute fear with fun.If you or any of your children live with food allergies, by now you know that ingestion and contact, also called cross contamination, must be avoided at all times. There’s no need to fear of appearing judgmental, no need to be apologetic, keep your talk educational, short and explain the restrictions. Create a list of your allergies, a list f your medications and where they are in case they are needed. Present the condition with the solution so that the person in front of you feels informed and ready to cooperate.

As far as food allergies are concerned, caution and preventative steps can make celebrations memorable and pleasant.

Take a mental note that the following rules apply to whether you are a guest or a host: