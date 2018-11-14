How women in this Town are stepping up to help the local business community

It’s 2018 and women have been the epicenter of the discussion this year. From running for public office and taking corporate board positions, women have stepped up their game to help their communities by being actively involved in public service.

“Women don’t need any help or prove themselves to be equal to men anymore. For many years we have had all necessary opportunities to excel in the business world, and now we are helping our business community as well”, said Marilyn Olazabal Ruano who is the only woman on the Town Council of the Town of Miami Lakes, a Miami-Dade municipality with 33,000 residents that cradles nearly 2,000 businesses. Ruano has her tax practice for almost 20 years, most of them in Miami Lakes. She is a strong voice in the local community, opinionated and a role model for other women in business and public service.

Miami Lakes Chamber of Commerce recently announced it’s one of the largest business community event, the 18th Annual Miami Lakes Business Expo, that it has been hosting this time in collaboration with the Town’s Economic Development Committee. Magaly Rubio, President, Miami Lakes Chamber for four years and real estate agent for nearly 30 years has been actively promoting the Town’s expo with her other female colleagues, Marta Diaz, Executive Director and Susy Kanner who manages a local printing business Sir Speedy Miami Lakes.

• WHAT: 18th Annual Miami Lakes Business Expo (Free Entry)

• WHERE: Shula’s Hotel and Golf Course, Main Street, Miami Lakes

• DATE: Thursday, November 15th, 2018

• TIME: 5 PM – 8 PM

• HOW: Register free online at www.MiamiLakesBizExpo2018.eventbrite.com

• WEBSITE: www.MiamiLakesChamber.com

The Town’s Economic Development Committee that is responsible for welcoming new businesses, business retention and expansion of current businesses in the Town is also actively involved. “We are very excited that the expo is oversold with exhibitors. We have had a massive response because of extensive social media promotion and online digital marketing” says Charisma Glassman, Economic Development Liaison for the Town who is also a certified digital media and economic development expert.

The Town’s Economic Development Committee’s female leadership including Andrea Rechichi Graham, VP Graham Companies, Elizabeth Coto, Real Estate Agent, Mara Falero, VP JetStream Federal Credit Union along with the rest of the committee members look forward to welcoming everyone at the Miami Lakes Business Expo.