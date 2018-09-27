IHG Introduces the Brand New Staybridge Suites Miami International Airport

With a convenient location and great amenities Staybridge Suites Miami International Airport, IHG brings Miami a brand new six story hotel located at 3651 NW 25th Street. Recently opened, the hotel offers a combination of deluxe studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom accommodations, featuring fully equipped kitchens with separate living and sleeping areas. Some suites feature views over Florida’s Palmer Lake and Miami River. All suites include well-lit work stations with ergonomic seating, speaker phones, personal voicemail and complimentary local phone calls, daily breakfast buffet, on site laundry and workout facility, complimentary 24-hour business services center and convenience store stocked with snacks, sundries, beverages and easy-to-prepare meals.

The property offers more than 750 square feet of flexible meeting space that can accommodate up to 24 people for corporate events and is the only Staybridge Suites within the brand that includes an on-site restaurant offering a la carte dinner, a comfortable lounge area with a full bar, luxurious outdoor pool area featuring a Juice Bar offering adult beverages and snacks, and patio with a fire pit. In the hotel’s Great Room guests are invited three days a week for complimentary refreshments, light appetizers and conversation. The hotel features HDTV’s that are situated in the hotel’s common area, surround-sound and comfortable chairs. Guests at the Staybridge Suites Miami International Airport can get Internet connectivity throughout the hotel with complimentary “Wireless Anywhere.”

The new property is located less than a mile from Miami International Airport, just minutes from downtown Miami and major hospital centers; University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Travelers will also enjoy easy access to the famous and historic Venetian Pool near Coral Gables and Marlins Park for major league baseball. Grapeland Water Park, Wynwood Arts District and Florida’s Atlantic Coast are also just a short drive away from the hotel.

Complimentary airport shuttle service is provided to and from Miami International Airport and the Miami Intermodal Station, which services the Tri-Rail, Greyhound, Mega Bus and Amtrak. The hotel is conveniently located just east of the airport and serving downtown Miami and points along South Florida’s Atlantic coast.

“The location of this new hotel is ideal because of its close proximity to several businesses and area attractions,” said Alysha M Hoyer, general manager of Staybridge Suites. “We are looking forward to providing the comfortable and stylish accommodations of Staybridge Suites to our guests, who will be traveling for an extended amount of time or a quick overnight stay.”

Staybridge Suites Miami International Airport also participates in IHG’s guest loyalty program, Priority Club® Rewards. The industry’s first and largest guest loyalty program has 42 million members. Priority Club Rewards membership is free, and guests can enroll by logging on at priorityclub.com, by calling 1-888-211-9874 or by inquiring at the front desk of this hotel or any of IHG’s more than 4,150 hotels worldwide.

The hotel is owned by Grapeland Hospitality Development, LLC, and will be managed by Buffalo Lodging Associates. “We are very pleased to bring our upscale extended-stay brand to the Miami market,” said Marianela Hernandez, president, Grapeland Hospitality Development, LLC. “Whether traveling on business, relocating or planning a vacation with family, our guests in the Miami area will find that Staybridge Suites offers the best of home and hotel.”

To request more information about Staybridge Suites Miami International Airport, please call (786) 629-1413 or visit www.staybridgemiamiairport.com