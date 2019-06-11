Kendall Regional brings Superhero Safety Fair to Doral

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kendall Regional Medical Center hosted its eighth annual Superhero Safety Fair recently at Doral Central Park. Kendall Regional’s pediatric department partnered with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the Miami-Dade Police Department, Kendall Regional’s healthcare professionals and other community groups to provide children with educational entertainment on how to stay safe this summer.

With more than 1,000 costumed attendees, the event brought together friends and family from across the community for a day of education, activities refreshments, and entertainment provided by local schools. The decision to host the event in Doral coincides with the opening of the Doral Emergency Room, located on 10915 NW 41st Street.

As an adult and pediatric trauma and burn center, Kendall Regional Medical Center is committed to the education and prevention of accidents, injuries and burns. The goal of the Superhero Safety Fair is to help families with children prepare for a safe and fun filled summer by providing educational health and safety activities, such as water safety, bicycle safety, burn, and fire safety.

While children met up their everyday heroes, parents got a chance to learn about Kendall Regional’s new Doral ER – which offers full service emergency care (including pediatrics), and treats patients with minor illness and injury, heart concerns, major medical concerns including burns and overdosing, respiratory issues, neurological concerns (such as head injuries and seizures) and life issues like animal bites, allergic reactions and cuts and wounds.

To see average ER wait times for Doral ER, visit KendallMed.com.

About KRMC

Kendall Regional Medical Center, an award-winning 417-bed hospital, is recognized for providing a wide array of services to the residents of South Florida, as well as visitors from around the world. KRMC offers 24-hour comprehensive medical, surgical and diagnostic services, including trauma and burn care, pediatrics and maternity services, an orthopedic and spine institute, along with patient and community services.

For over 45 years, KRMC has been committed to expanding and improving every facet of the organization. Today, the hospital has grown into a major tertiary-care teaching facility, with more than 700 physicians and specialists and 1,700 employees.

The main campus of Kendall Regional Medical Center is located at 11750 SW 40 St., Miami, FL 33175. For information visit www.kendallmed.com or call 305-223-2200.