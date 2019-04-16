Kendall Regional Medical Center Opens Doral’s First 24/7 Emergency Room

Leader in Healthcare Arrives at 10915 NW 41 St.

Kendall Regional Medical Center is proud to announce the opening of the Doral Emergency Room at the corner of NW 41 St. and 109 Avenue. The 24/7 Doral Emergency Room—a campus of Kendall Regional Medical Center— will allow faster and more convenient access to medical care to the city’s 68,000 residents in one of the fastest growing cities in Florida.

Unlike an urgent care, Kendall’s 24/7 Doral Emergency Room will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by board-certified emergency room physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals providing services available at hospital emergency rooms, with significantly shorter wait times. The new facility will include around-the-clock laboratory testing, X-ray, CT scanning and ultrasound. Patients who require additional emergent care will be admitted to affiliated hospitals.

“The Doral ER was strategic in the sense of access to emergency care. Because of the heavy traffic and the density of the population in Doral, it’s an area that truly needed an ER,” says Joseph Averbach, MD, medical director of emergency medicine for Kendall Regional Medical Center. “On behalf of myself and my team of doctors, we look forward to being a part of and working for the Doral community.”

The 10,500 square foot facility will offer full service adult and pediatric emergency care for patients with critical care needs including chest pain, difficulty breathing, sudden or severe pain, broken bones, strains and sprains, minor head injuries and burns, cuts, abrasions and deep bruises, abdominal pain, animal bites, croup, high fever in small children and asthma attacks.

Kendall Regional Medical Center 24/7 Emergency Room in Doral 10915 NW 41 St. Doral, FL 33178