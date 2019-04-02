KRMC opens city’s first-ever freestanding emergency room

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With Doral being the fastest growing city in Florida, healthcare is a topic that has been on the minds of the city’s 68,000 residents for several years now. Fortunately, Kendall Regional Medical and Trauma Center is opening the first-ever freestanding Emergency Room in Doral, making them the leading healthcare provider in the thriving city.

Located at 10915 NW 41st St. Doral, FL 33178, the hospital celebrated its $10 million project with a VIP ribbon-cutting event that brought together the City of Doral government, Miami-Dade County Commissioners, State Representatives, City of Doral Police and Fire Rescue, Doral homeowner associations, and many more.

The freestanding emergency room offers full service emergency care (including pediatrics) within the 10,500-square-foot facility – caring for patients with minor illness and injury, heart concerns, major medical concerns including burns and overdosing, respiratory issues, neurological concerns (such as head injuries and seizures), and life issues such as animal bites, allergic reactions and cuts and wounds.

“The advantage to coming to our facility is that we’re a full-service emergency department,” says Joseph Averbach, MD, medical director of emergency medicine for Kendall Regional Medical Center.

“We can offer all services: CAT scan, ultrasound, and complete on-site lab services, unlike an urgent care.” Also of note, the center is staffed by board-certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses.

Says Averbach, “We can handle the sicker patients.”

Growing in popularity around the country, freestanding emergency rooms offer the same benefits and quality of care as hospital emergency rooms, operating 24 hours a day and making use of high-tech diagnostic tools. Freestanding ER’s are legally required to operate 24 hours a day, are always staffed with on-site doctors and provide all members of the community with a medical screening.

The Doral center offers patients access to more than 40 medical personnel and was initially conceived as a way to address the lack of emergency services in the area. Patients who are found to be serious enough to admit are transported directly from the ER to Kendall Regional, where they bypass the on-site ER and are able to go directly to a room.

“Doral was strategic in the sense that roadway traffic is always a challenge,” says Kendall Regional’s Director of Community Relations, Peter Jude, who adds the center has been working closely with local police and fire rescue. “It’s a busy area that needed an ER.”

Noting that KRMC also operates an 11-bed sister ER center in Kendall’s Town & Country, Averbach says, “It’s a true honor and pleasure to be the medical director of KRMC’s Doral Emergency Room Department.

“On behalf my team of doctors, we look forward to being a part of and working for the Doral community.”

The Doral Emergency Room hosted a free community Open House on March 30, which gave the Doral community the opportunity to tour the ER and meet the medical team. The family-fun event included face painting, inflatables, arts and crafts, performances, and engaging discussions with the staff.

About KRMC:

Kendall Regional Medical Center, an award-winning 417-bed hospital, is recognized for providing a wide array of services to the residents of South Florida, as well as visitors from around the world. The hospital offers 24-hour comprehensive medical, surgical, and diagnostic services including trauma and burn care, pediatrics and maternity services, an orthopedic and spine institute, along with patient and community services.

KRMC has also grown into a major tertiary-care teaching facility, with an outstanding staff that includes more than 850 physicians and specialists and over 2,000 employees.

For information, call 305-222-2200 or visit www.KendallMed.com.