Latin dances, Spanish food highlight Hispanic Heritage Festival

Performers dressed in traditional folkloric costumes paid homage to Panama, Colombia, and Venezuela at Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan’s 12th annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sept. 15 at Country Village Park.

The multicultural crowd was served a variety of Spanish dishes such as paella, lechon asado, moro rice, and yuca while attendees enjoyed performances by Plena Es, Ballet Folklorico Aires Panamenos, Venezuela Danza y Tambor, and Puerta de Oro Colombia. Raffle prizes included a golf package for four at Country Club of Miami, a gas card, and a grocery card.

“Every year, we honor Latin culture and contributions to our community during Hispanic Heritage Month,” Commissioner Jordan said. “It’s important to celebrate the diversity of residents in District 1.”

Sponsors for this year’s festival were Horsepower Electric, Sedano’s Supermarkets, Related Urban, Dolphins Foundation, El Dorado Furniture, Calder Casino, Odebrecht, Comcast, Lasarte Law Firm, and Borinquen Health Centers.



