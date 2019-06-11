Library customers find new branch in Downtown Doral

History books will note that the Miami Dade Public Library System’s Doral Branch Library relocated and opened at its new location June 1 at 8551 NW 53 Street, A107, in Downtown Doral.

The library features new furniture, computers and laptops available to the public, free, high-speed Wi-Fi, the latest self-checkout technology, as well as access to free resources through the library’s website and mobile app.

Library customers will also be pleased with a wide variety of programming for people of all ages including the Summer Reading Challenge, story times for kids, crafts, and more.

Residents are encouraged you to stop by and enjoy all the great resources the library has to offer. For information, visit http://www.mdpls.org.