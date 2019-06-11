Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Office: 305-669-7355
Leagal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200

Library customers find new branch in Downtown Doral

TOPICS:

By: Bill Kress |June 11, 2019

Library customers find new branch in Downtown Doral

The Downtown Doral Branch Library features new furniture, computers and laptops available to the public, free, high-speed Wi-Fi, and the latest self-checkout technology.

History books will note that the Miami Dade Public Library System’s Doral Branch Library relocated and opened at its new location June 1 at 8551 NW 53 Street, A107, in Downtown Doral.

The library features new furniture, computers and laptops available to the public, free, high-speed Wi-Fi, the latest self-checkout technology, as well as access to free resources through the library’s website and mobile app.

Library customers will also be pleased with a wide variety of programming for people of all ages including the Summer Reading Challenge, story times for kids, crafts, and more.

Residents are encouraged you to stop by and enjoy all the great resources the library has to offer. For information, visit http://www.mdpls.org.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Author

Bill Kress
Bill Kress, President of Kress Communications, is an editorial consultant with the Community Newspapers, covering business news, non-profits, and municipal government. He is an award-winning public relations practitioner, news reporter, photographer, and a prolific social mediologist. Reach Bill at bill@kresscom.com or call 305-763-2429.

Be the first to comment on "Library customers find new branch in Downtown Doral"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*