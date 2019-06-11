Lyft announces new partnerships with the Miami LGBTQ+ community

Lyft is featuring new initiatives and product features as part of our ongoing commitment to inclusivity and the Miami LGBTQ+ community ahead of Pride Month. These new partnerships give the Miami riders more flexibility and options when visiting all that Miami Pride has to offer.

“We’re proud to give our rider communities the option to select their preferred pronouns, as well as partner with the National Center for Transgender Equality to support our driver community during their name change process,” said Ariel Meyer, Florida Regional Director of Lyft.

“At Lyft, one of our core values is to ‘be yourself.’ We’re incredibly excited to celebrate and acknowledge the many important eras, people, moments and events that have led to this celebration and show our support for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Pronouns in the passenger app: Lyft will introduce pronouns to our passenger app, giving passengers the option to select between the following list. Drivers will be able to see the pronoun that the passenger has selected:

• They/Them/Theirs

• She/Her/Hers

• He/Him/His

• My pronoun isn’t listed

• Prefer not to say

Lyft is the first rideshare network to offer these gender/pronoun options in the U.S. and Canada. In partnership with the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE), Lyft is offering name changing support for drivers. In order to support transgender drivers, Lyft is offering free resources through National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) advising on the name change process. They are also providing $200 financial support for name change fees, executed in partnership with NCTE.

“We at NCTE are so excited to be working with Lyft on this vital and innovative project. The legal name change process is an economic and bureaucratic burden on transgender people nationwide,” said Mara Keisling, executive director of National Center for Transgender Equality.

“The cost alone denies many people the human dignity of living as their true self and transgender people across the country know the pain of being forced to carry a name that is not their own. We thank Lyft for supporting its drivers in this important recognition of their humanity, their identity, and their liberty.”

