Main Street Players presents Superior Donuts; happening all of January!

Main Street Players presents Superior Donuts by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tracy Letts. Arthur Przybyszewski owns a decrepit donut shop in the Uptown neighborhood of Chicago. Franco Wicks, a black teenager who is his only employee, wants to change the shop for the better. This comedy-drama explores the challenges of embracing the past and the redemptive power of friendship. The show is directed by Danny Nieves, and the production manager is Dennis Lyzniak. The cast is as follows:

Arthur Przybyszewski: Mark Kroczynski

Franco Wicks: Roderick Randle

Max Tarasov: Robert Sharkey

Luther Flynn: Danny Nieves

Lady Boyle: Joanne Marsic

Officer Randy Osteen: Laurie Tanner

Officer James Bailey: Leo Jasper Davis

Kevin Magee: David Gonzalez

Kiril: Danilo Rocha

Superior Donuts runs January 3 thru January 20, with shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students, seniors(62+), and military personnel. Theatre League members/Industry $20 with I.D. presented at door. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.mainstreetplayers.com, or at the box office 60 minutes before show time. For more information contact Dennis Lyzniak at 786-395-7296.

Main Street Playhouse 6766 Main Street Miami Lakes, FL 33014