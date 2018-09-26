Meet Elizabeth Canoura from Hialeah Hospital

Elizabeth Canoura is a nurse practitioner in case management at Hialeah Hospital. She joined Hialeah Hospital in 1999. She became an ICU Nurse in 2000, and a nurse practitioner in 2004. She started working in case management at Hialeah’s sister hospital, Palmetto General Hospital, in 2013. She returned to Hialeah Hospital in 2016 to work in case management. She ensures quality of care and makes sure all patients have a safe and expedited discharge. She communicates on a daily basis with the physicians. Elizabeth received her Bachelors and Masters in Nursing from Florida International University. In her spare time, she enjoys going to her son’s baseball games where her husband is the coach.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here