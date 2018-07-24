Meet Kathy Guido from Palmetto General Hospital

Kathy Guido is the chief nursing officer at Palmetto General Hospital. She is responsible for all nursing and patient care functions and services at the hospital. Kathy has been with Tenet for the last seven years. She has over twenty years of nursing leadership experience.

She recently served as CNO at sister hospital, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, where she was responsible for overall direction of nursing leadership and professional scope of practice. She managed all nursing units, emergency department, ambulatory care and the operating and recovery room. Kathy is a member of the American Nurses Association and American Organization of Nurse Executives. She also has a specialty certification for critical care (CCRN).