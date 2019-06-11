Miami Christian Baseball Team wins another State Championship

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Miami Christian accomplished a repeat and won the State Championship Title in Baseball for a second year in a row. After a successful season both individually and as a team, the players not only won as District, Regional and State Champions, but a dozen of those seniors will be attending colleges/universities on scholarship. Kudos to Coach Chris Cuadra and the team on a great year.

On the academic front, the third grade class concluded its study of communities around the world, during which they covered South Africa in creative way bringing MCS librarian Mrs. Zanon as their guest speaker. Zanon, who has made several trips to South Africa, has close friends there and set up a Skype session with her friend, Tarryn, who is a kindergarten teacher in Capetown, South Africa. The students were able to converse in live time creating a great experience for all.

In college news updates, Huy Do, Valedictorian of the Miami Christian School Class of 2019, graduated with a GPA of 5.25. While Huy was accepted to California Polytechnic University, University of California – Davis, University of California – San Diego, Florida State University and the University of Florida. He was also offered a $30,000 scholarship to the University of California-Santa Cruz but has decided on the Gators and will attend the University of Florida.

Jason Marono, Salutatorian of the Miami Christian School Class of 2019, graduated with a GPA of 5.02. He was accepted to Alabama A & M University, Arizona Christian University, Judson University and Shorter University. He will be attending Alabama A & M on a baseball scholarship.

Yet another MCS athlete, Senior, Diego Rivera, was chosen the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches’ Player of the Year – 2A. Diego, who will attend Mercer University on a basketball scholarship, was also offered basketball scholarships to Arkansas State University, Barry University, Palm Beach University and University of Massachusetts

Registration for the fall is now open and all are invited to call today for a personal tour at 305-221-7754 (Ext. 773).