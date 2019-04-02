Miami Christian School Band takes 1st Place at Music USA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Miami Christian Middle School Band, directed by Mr. Derek Shute, traveled to Universal Studios to compete in the Music USA 2019 Festival. A talented musician himself, Shute is a gifted teacher and musician who shares his love of music with his students and inspires them to work hard.

That said, it is no wonder his talented students came home with a 1st place win in the competition. Those participating in the competition were Edward Cespedes, Samuel Brito, Alexander Ordonez, Christopher del Villar, Joshua Munoz, Jason Jomarron, Jarid Blanco, Sabrina Llaser, Angie Santana, Hazel Pabon, Alma Lopez, Emily Fernandez, Hannah Ricardo, Chelsie Baez, and Julieth Angarita.

Yet another adventure for MCS students was a trip to Zoo Miami for the elementary school students. This was part of their science studies on animals and provided some real-life experience as the children viewed myriad exhibits, toured the grounds, and enjoyed learning about the many varied and exotic animals. Zoo Miami is such a wonderful resource in South Florida and is one that many of the students will urge their parents to revisit with them gain and again.

Acceptance letters have started rolling in for MCS Seniors, including Senior Huy Do, to the University of Florida and Florida State University for the upcoming school year; while Senior Jason Marono has been offered baseball scholarships from Alabama A & M University, Judson University, Arizona Christian University, and Shorter University.

In other news, Miami Christian School’s Annual Spirit Week in March was a much anticipated and fun time. Each day of the week the classes competed by dressing in spirit costumes and having game competitions during their break time.

The competitions were very creative an included daily themes and activities: Monday was Fictional Character Day and Blind-Fold Applesauce Eating Competition; Tuesday was Decades Day with a three-legged Balloon Balance Race; Wednesday was International Day with Whip Cream Eating and a Hidden Gum Bubble Blowing Contest; Thursday was School Colors Day; and Friday was Stay Afloat Day, with a Knockout and Ultimate Paper Rock Scissors Shoot Tournament.

Registration for the fall is now open and all are invited to our next Admissions Open House on Thursday, April 4. Call today for a personal tour at 305-221-7754 (ext. 773).