Miami Dade College presents Kelly Fischer Children’s Art Workshop and Exhibition

Inspired by award-winning, illustrated children’s book, “The Most Beautiful Color of All,” visual artist and author Kelly Fischer conducts a children’s art workshop on Aug. 9, at 9 a.m.

The artwork will then be included in the opening of “The Most Beautiful Color of All” by Kelly Fischer exhibition on Friday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m., at Miami Dade College’s (MDC) West Campus. The exhibition free and open to the public, will be on display through Oct. 12.

The objective of the children’s art workshop is to involve and motivate the participating children through the language of art, guiding them to create unique images together with the artist. The workshop, presented by Contemporary Art Project USA in collaboration with MDC West Campus Continuing Education and Professional Development Department, will occur during the Summer Camp at the West Campus Art Gallery in Doral.

The artwork made by the children will be on display at The Most Beautiful Color of All by Kelly Fischer exhibition, organized in cooperation with Contemporary Art Project USA and curated by Mariavelia Savino.

While showing her book, Fischer will briefly explain to the children the role of an author and an illustrator. Then, the children will be invited to produce their own paintings to be presented as a special guests’ works in The Most Beautiful Color of All by Kelly Fischer exhibition.

“The colors that one chooses as an artist are an unveiling of our creative personality,” Fischer said. “My intention is to provoke and present evocative artworks that leave an imprint on the soul. Color forces us to see things differently and does have an impact on the viewer, but the most significant feature is the strength in the piece itself.”

Fischer is a trained Montessori teacher and the founder and former headmistress of The English Montessori School of Bern, Switzerland. She enjoys each opportunity to teach and interact with children. She is a Switzerland-based/American born artist that creates vibrant, multicolored and powerful artworks.

Her exquisite and attractive art is part of important art collections worldwide. Fischer, represented by Contemporary Art Projects USA, had an outstanding presence in Art Concept 2016, during Art Basel Miami week in 2017. Her artwork has also been displayed at Art Palm Beach, Art Boca, Art Santa Fe, N.M., and as part of the group show Variations on the Same Subjects: People, Nature and Geometry in the Art Gallery at the ArtsPark of Hollywood, Fla, in 2018.

MDC’s West Campus, Gallery is located at 3800 N.W. 115 Ave. For information, contact Tata Fernandez at 786-262-5886.