Miami-Dade County Attorney Robert Pereda aims to break pro-bono record

When bankruptcy attorney Robert Pereda moved into his new office in January 2019, he started plans to host an open house. About month later, he attended a seminar hosted by Put Something Back, the Miami-Dade organization tasked with finding attorneys to help those in our community who cannot afford legal fees.

What he learned is that there are many people in desperate need of legal assistance who have to sit and wait for an attorney to become available to assist them. Pereda realized he could do more. This spark has quickly turned his humble open house into an all out pro-bono initiative like no other.

On May 9, in a partnership between Put Something Back, The Doral Chamber of Commerce, and The South Miami Kendall Bar Association, Pereda hosts the Open House & Pro Bono Initiative. The event will feature food, drink, entertainment, and even an art exhibition by local Cuban artist Annie M. who is donating signed prints for the online raffle, and has committed to donate 10 percent of all proceeds raised to Put Something Back.

“Although this will be a great networking event, the ultimate goal is to commit both personally and as a group, to the highest number of pro-bono cases at one time. We would love to break a record,” admits Pereda, who has committed to take one pro bono case for every $1,000 raised.

“For many families, it is impossible to find affordable legal representation. Put Something Back does a great job of helping those individuals, but we can do more to help them provide these valuable services,” he added.

Pereda says he feels humbled by the response he has received thus far. In advance of the program launch, donations from many local businesses are helping get this event off and running.

“I want to thank the Doral Chamber of Commerce, M3 Artificial Grass & Turf, Palmer Roofing, DEX Imaging, PRMG, and William C. Sussman (the Mediator Man!),” says Pereda. “Also, we couldn’t have done this without The Fifth Color Designs, who designed and donated all of the marketing materials.”

He also noted the assistance of The Law Office of Alain Roman, Capriles Law, and Francisco Marty Attorney at Law for volunteering their time, and for making generous raffle donations.

“Will records be broken? One can only hope.”

Visit www.miamibkevents.com for event information, to buy raffle tickets for some of the great items and services being raffled, and/or make donations. Sponsorship opportunities may still available and all donations are tax-deductible.