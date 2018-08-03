Miami-Dade County Commission for Women to host event for Women’s Equality Day

The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women, The Women’s Park, and the League of Women Voters of Miami-Dade will host Miami-Dade’s sixth annual celebration for Women’s Equality Day on Saturday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will commemorate the 98th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the right to vote, and celebrate the continued efforts on behalf of equal rights for women. It will take place at the Roxcy O’Neal Bolton Women’s History Gallery at The Women’s Park,10251 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33172. Event admission and parking are free. Refreshments will be served.

The program, whose theme is “On the Road to the Centennial: Honoring a Trailblazer,” will pay tribute to retiring South Florida Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

For more information and to RSVP, contact the Commission for Women at (305) 375-4967 or at CFW@Miamidade.gov.

The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women was created in 1971 as an advisory board to the Board of County Commissioners, the County administration and the public at large about issues pertaining to the status of women. The Commission for Women also advocates for women in the community and strives to improve their quality of life. Follow Fans of Miami-Dade County Commission for Women on Facebook.

WHO: The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women, The Women’s Park, and the League of Women Voters of Miami-Dade

WHAT: Women’s Equality Day celebration

WHEN: Saturday, August 25, from 10 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Roxcy O’Neal Women’s History Gallery at The Women’s Park, 10251 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33172

