Miami-Dade County to update sexual harassment policy after 32 years

In the #MeToo era in which women have created new awareness about the prevalence of sexual harassment in the workplace and beyond, Miami-Dade will revise its policy to better reflect forward-thinking practices for preventing and addressing harassment.

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners on April 9 approved a comprehensive report and recommendations for updating the county’s 1987 sexual harassment policy. The revisions came at the direction of County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava’s legislation to ensure a safe, healthy, inclusive workplace for all. It is an integral part of the county’s ordinance supporting the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), an international human rights treaty.

“In light of the national outpouring of stories of sexual harassment and calls for change, we need to do everything in our power to provide meaningful protections for our employees,” said Commissioner Levine Cava. “Updating our anti-harassment policy to include better education, investigation and enforcement is critical to workplace safety.”

The county’s updated sexual harassment policy includes reinforcing investigations of anonymous complaints and specifies that it applies to all employees, customers and anyone doing business with the county. It also provides an expanded set of examples of harassment, so everyone understands what constitutes unlawful conduct.

In addition, the county is implementing three new trainings focused on workplace civility and respect, preventing sexual harassment, and tackling unconscious biases. While these trainings are geared to county employees, trainings are also being offered to other municipalities and small businesses.