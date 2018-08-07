Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Miami-Dade Office of Community Advocacy participates in Senior Expo

By: Miami-Dade County News Releases |August 7, 2018

The Miami-Dade Office of Community Advocacy participated in Chairman Esteban L. Bovo Jr.’s and the Town of Miami Lakes Elder Affairs Committee’s “Serving our Seniors Expo” on Aug. 4 at the Mary Collins Community Center in Miami Lakes.

Office of Community Advocacy representatives from the Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board and the new Elder Affairs Advisory Board offered information to the community about resources available in Miami-Dade County. The participants were also surveyed on how the County can better serve seniors.

The Office of Community Advocacy, under the Office of the Chair, is charged with making Miami-Dade County “One Community” that embraces our diverse and unique population. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow @AdvocacyMDC on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment on "Miami-Dade Office of Community Advocacy participates in Senior Expo"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*