Miami-Dade Office of Community Advocacy participates in Senior Expo

The Miami-Dade Office of Community Advocacy participated in Chairman Esteban L. Bovo Jr.’s and the Town of Miami Lakes Elder Affairs Committee’s “Serving our Seniors Expo” on Aug. 4 at the Mary Collins Community Center in Miami Lakes.

Office of Community Advocacy representatives from the Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board and the new Elder Affairs Advisory Board offered information to the community about resources available in Miami-Dade County. The participants were also surveyed on how the County can better serve seniors.

The Office of Community Advocacy, under the Office of the Chair, is charged with making Miami-Dade County "One Community" that embraces our diverse and unique population.




