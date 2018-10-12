Miami Improv now hiring for big return to South Florida at Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen

Miami Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater is making its highly-anticipated return to South Florida in an all new state-of-the-art venue together with a new dining and entertainment concept, Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen, at City Place Doral this winter.

And in order to make it all happen, they are now hiring more than a 100 positions throughout the month of October. Job openings include servers, bartenders, hostesses, door personnel, line cooks, “creative ninjas,” dancers, and party people.

The hiring event is taking place on-site, all month, at both venues, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Job seekers are invited to apply in person at both venues, bring a resume, and be photo ready.

Marking the brand’s debut in South Florida, Copper Blues will be the first of the two venues to open its doors, offering elevated pub fare, craft cocktails with an emphasis on live musical performances.

The unveiling of Miami Improv will follow shortly after with A-list headlining talent in a separate and expansive space. Both venues will come together to serve as the latest premiere dining and entertainment destinations in the City of Doral, offering an abundance of experience options in one structure.

The dynamic venue will also serve as an entertainment space that will feature nightly performances from quality musical acts consisting of local and national touring talent, adding to the lively atmosphere. Guests can look forward to regular programming and specials at Copper Blues following the opening.

Miami Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater and Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen will be located on the second level at CityPlace Doral. For information on both venues please, visit MiamiImprov.com or CopperBlueslive.com.