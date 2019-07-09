Miami Spa Months is back with top-notch spa treatments starting at $109

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
This summer, Miami and the Beaches embraces serenity as the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) hosts its 12th annual Miami Spa Months.
From July 1 through August 31, spa connoisseurs are encouraged to book unique treatments from more than 40 participating spas and enjoy a day of relaxation at a discounted rate.
But pampering doesn’t end with just an amazing traditional Swedish massage. During Miami Spa Months, spa lovers can discover unique treatments including lymphatic therapy, prenatal and couples’ massages, flower-based facials, and med spa treatments such as acupuncture detoxes.
The promotion is one of seven presented by the GMCVB’s Miami Temptations Program.
With spas across Miami and the Beaches, from South Beach to North Beach and Aventura participating, there are plenty of options for those looking for the right treatment that caters to their easing needs, starting at the low price of $109.
SELECTED HOTEL OFFERS:
Exhale at the Ritz Carlton Bal Harbour – Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, this spa offers a complete menu of award-winning spa therapies and fitness classes. During Miami Spa Month, focus on overworked muscles with a 60-minutes deep tissue massage for $139 and enjoy a full month of an unlimited signature exhale fitness class, barre, or yoga class.
Jurlique Spa – Drawing on Eastern and Western philosophies of wellbeing, the Jurlique Spa at Mayfair Hotel & Spa is a tranquil sanctuary for the mind and body. Each of the beautiful, sunlit treatment suites is an oasis of calm, creating a relaxing escape from the vibrant energy of Coconut Grove. Soon-to-be mothers can enjoy a 60-minute pre-natal massage for $109 and ease the discomforts of the changing body and peppermint foot scrub. Holistic in approach, this Miami spa uses organic products to restore energy from within while revitalizing the skin, face and body.
Iconbrickell Spa – This urban spa destination offers a curated collection of wellness experiences that inspire, uplift and transform. Guests can experience a Classic Marine Algae Facial and LED Light Therapy for just $139 during Miami Spa Months, which includes a skin cleanse and exfoliation followed by a mask of pure natural seaweed to revitalize the skin.
Dermanova Spa & Salon – The newly opened, full-service Spa located at The Gabriel Miami offers state- of-the-art cosmetic treatments with South Florida’s best aestheticians through technology and treatment. Those looking for an energy boost can book the $109 Hydrate & Restore I.V Therapy, a mix of essential vitamins and minerals that replenish electrolytes in the body within minutes.
The Spa at the Miami Beach EDITION – Featuring nine private treatment rooms including a detox room with a steam shower and infrared sauna, hair and makeup services and spacious locker rooms, this spa offers guests a wide range of services in a soothing environment. Enjoy a 60-minute CBD Oil + Sticks & Stones Massage for just $139 during the promotion and enjoy anxiety relief on a cellular level.
Aqualina Spa by ESPA – Providing guests with an exquisite tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation set in a class of its own, this spa offers meditative and restorative treatments based on Ayurvedic principles. During Miami Spa Months, guests can enjoy complimentary valet parking and have access to the spa relaxation lounges with Himalayan salt walls, a heat facility featuring crystal steam rooms, sauna and experience a spa jacuzzi with Roman waterfalls.
Bamford Haybarn Spa – Indulge – During Miami Spa Month, guest can enjoy a 24 Karat Gold Facial, offered at $139 at this spa meant to nurture the mind, body and spirit, based on a heartfelt connection with nature. This indulgent and hydrating facial combines the healing and anti-aging powers of gold, precious mineral to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while reducing inflammation, redness and puffiness.
Visit MiamiTemptations.com for complete package details.
PARTICIPATING SPAS:
Aventura & Ball Harbour:
Âme Spa & Wellness Collective
Exhale at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour
Remède Spa at St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Coconut Grove & Coral Gables:
Biltmore Hotel Spa
Hollywood Dermatology & Cosmetic Specialists
Jurlique Spa
The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove Spa
Miami & Miami Lakes:
Ciel Spa at SLS Brickell
Dermanova Spa & Salon
eména Spa
En.liv.en Spa + Salon at JW Marriott Marquis
SaLus at JW Marriott Miami
exhale at The EPIC Hotel
Iconbrickell Spa
mySpa Miami
The Spa at Conrad Miami
Spa Azul
The Spa at Mandarin Oriental – Miami
The Spa at Shula’s
The Trump Spa
Key Biscayne/Miami Beach:
The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Key Biscayne
Bamford Haybarn Spa
The Betsy Wellness Garden and Spa
Ciel Spa at Delano Hotel
COMO Shambhala Urban Escape
Esencia Wellness
exhale at The Loews Miami Beach Hotel
GuyandGirl Spa Mondrian
Lapis, the Spa at the Fontainebleau
The AVEDA Spa at The Palms
Privai Wellness and Spa at the Royal Palm
South Beach:
Spa at Shore Club
The Spa at Carillon Miami
The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel and Residence at The Surf Club
The Spa at The Miami Beach EDITION
The Spa at The Setai
Stanton Marriott South Beach Spa
Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Hotel
Miami Beach/Sunny Isles/Surfside:
Acqualina Spa by ESPA
Aquanox Spa
Seven Seas Spa & Salon
Lemel Medspa
For a complete list of participating spas and offer details, visit MiamiTemptations.com.
